Hyderabad: A delivery agent in Hyderabad slipped while attempting to save himself from a dog attack at a customer's house and sustained critical injuries on Sunday afternoon.

He suffered a fall from the third floor of Srinidhi Heights apartments at Panchavati Colony in Hyderabad. The delivery agent, who came to deliver a mattress, knocked but was attacked by a pet Doberman, police said.

This is a rerun of a previous and the second such incident reported in the city since January this year. According to police, the 30-year-old man went there to deliver a mattress and the dog started barking at the customer's door, which was reportedly partly open. Police said the Doberman came charging at him as the door was open and Illyas jumped over the parapet wall to save himself from the dog.

Though the customer and other residents rushed to rescue him, but Illyas slipped and fell precariously, the police said. The victim was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. The Raidurgam police have registered a case under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) in a release demanded that the dog owner bear the expenses of treatment of the delivery executive.

In a similar incident, 23-year-old Rizwan died after he jumped off the third floor of a building after being chased by a ferocious pet dog. Mohammed Rizwan, who worked with food delivery app Swiggy, had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel.