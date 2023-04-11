HYDERABAD DATA LEAK PROBE SPREADS ACROSS INDIA NOTICES TO 21 WEBSITES

Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Cyberabad police are spreading their probe in the case of data leakage of 66.9 crore people across the country. It was concluded that 20 more websites are selling people's personal data just like Vinay Bharadwaj, the main accused in this case. The cybercrime police have primarily confirmed that data is being sold through just dial and social media, sources said.

On the other hand, another person who bought data from Vinay Bharadwaj has been identified. Notices were given to him to appear for questioning. It is also becoming clear how the information of customers and clients of banks and various service providers was leaked. A company that responded to police notices admitted that data had been stolen from them.

Police officials said that a case has been registered in Bangalore, where the headquarters of the company is located. A total of 21 companies have been given notices as part of the investigation. In this only representatives of eight organizations appeared before the authorities and gave an explanation. Another two organizations have sent information that they will attend on another date.

Focus on organizations