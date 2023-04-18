Hyderabad A court in Hyderabad Tuesday sentenced the convicted driver in the case involving sexual assault on a fouryearold girl in DAV School in Banjara Hills to 20 years in prison The case dates back to around four months when the school s driver Rajani Kumar sexually assaulted a fouryearold girl on the school premises The victim s parents confronted Rajani and registered a complaint with the Banjara Hills police leading to his arrest The parents stated that Rajani had been abusing the girl for many months and they learned about it after the victim complained of distress and painMadhavi the school s principal was also arrested in the case but she was later acquitted by the court The fact that Rajani who despite being a driver was entrusted with other school responsibilities as well was also criticized by the parents who demanded that the principal should also be booked The Banjara Hills police arrested both Rajani and Madhavi under Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code and several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for sexual assault on a minor The incident sparked widespread protests forcing the police to expedite the case and file the chargesheetInitially the School Education Department revoked the school s license but later decided to grant temporary permission to run the school for the 202223 academic year as it would affect other students studies The fasttrack court conducted a speedy trial in the case and found the accused Rajini Kumar guilty and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment Also read 4yearold girl raped at private school in Chhattisgarh s Kawardh one staffer arrested