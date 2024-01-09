Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Consumer Commission-1 has slapped a fine of Rs 1.8 lakh on Prathima Hospitals in Kachiguda for charging a couple higher than the amount prescribed for treatment of Covid-19.

The couple, G. Mallaiah and Sukanya, residents of Gajwel in Telangana's Siddipet district filed two complaints against the hospital at the district consumer forum. The forum ordered in favour of the couple directing the hospital to pay the amount as compensation for exceeding the ceiling rate for treatment.

The couple underwent RTPCR tests after developing Covid-19 symptoms but the results were negative. On June 29, 2020, they went to Prathima Hospitals for consultation but the hospital admitted them for Covid-19 treatment. This came despite government advisory stating that asymptomatic patients did not need hospitalisation.

The hospital charged Mallaiah Rs 4 lakh and his wife Rs 2.7 lakh. The couple lodged complaints at the consumer commission in 2021.

The investigating bench examined the evidence and found that Rs 1,42,689 cashless treatment was received through health insurance for Sukanya. The commission said that Sukanya could not produce evidence for Rs.1,24,825 which she claimed to have paid to the hospital in cash. The forum also said that Mallaiah could not submit sufficient evidence for refund of Rs 4,48,794.