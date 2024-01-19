Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy allegedly attacked his classmate with a knife for rejecting his love and then died by suicide as he jumped in front of an approaching train in Vidyanagar on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Bagh Amberpet area under the Amberpet police station in ​​Hyderabad. The boy, identified as Ramana pestered the girl while was going to her aunt's house last evening. Later he followed the girl to her tuition centre, where he stabbed her with a knife. The two studied in class 10 in the same school.

The girl suffered severe injuries and her friend, who sat beside her, was also injured when she tried to save the girl. The boy fled after the incident.

The locals rushed the two to a nearby hospital for treatment and their conditions are stated to be stable. On getting information, a team from Amberpat police station reached the spot and started searching for the boy.

During investigation, Ramana's mobile locations were traced to the railway tracks near Vidyanagar. When the railway police were informed, they found that the boy had died by suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train.