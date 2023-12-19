Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi Internatiomal Airport in Telangana capital Hyderabad recorded the highest year-to-date (YTD) air passenger traffic till November 2023, data released by the GMR Airports have revealed. According to the GMR Airports report, the passenger traffic at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was 16.3 million till November this year, which was 22 per cent higher than in 2022-23.

The GMR Airports report further said that in November this year, air passenger traffic at Hyderabad Airport was 2.03 million, which was again 16 per cent higher than in November 2022. Significantly, on Nov 25, the Hyderabad airport recorded the highest-ever single-day passenger traffic of 75,000. According to an official, as many as 14,462 flights arrived and departed at Hyderabad airport last month.

The number is 17 percent higher than November last year. Compared to November 2022, the number of passenger arrivals from Delhi airport in November this year has also increased by 7 percent but flight arrivals by only 1 percent, the official said. Since April this year till the end of November, a total of 1.63 crore passengers traveled from Hyderabad airport in 1.13 lakh flights.

Compared to the same period in 2022, there has been a 22 percent increase in passenger traffic and a 12 percent increase in air traffic, an official said. At the same time, the number of passenger arrivals at the Delhi airport in the national capital increased by 15 percent, and the number of flights increased by 4 percent, the GMR Airports report said.

Pertinently, authorities at the Hyderabad airport recently introduced India's first Internet of Things (IoT)-powered Smart Trolleys which is equipped with screens to guide passengers. Oman Air has started a new freighter service from Hyderabad.