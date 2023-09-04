Hyderabad: The 14th Grand Nursery Mela, a horticultural extravaganza celebrating the wonders of nature, commenced on August 31, 2023, at the picturesque People's Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad. This eagerly anticipated event has cast a spell on nature enthusiasts and gardening aficionados alike, drawing them in droves to witness a kaleidoscope of floral and ornamental saplings, as well as a rich tapestry of seed varieties, all set against the backdrop of Mother Nature's finest creations.

On a delightful Sunday, the Grand Mela played host to a multitude of visitors who came from far and wide to immerse themselves in the splendour of this botanical wonderland. The event boasts an impressive roster of over 150 stalls, representing different states across the country. Notably, among the participating states are Telugu states, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. These stalls serve as treasure troves of horticultural delights, offering everything from aesthetically pleasing pots and stands to nutrient-rich vermicompost, an array of seeds, and essential gardening tools.

What sets this year's Mela apart are its innovative offerings, including herbal medicines and a focus on fruit-bearing plants. In line with the priorities of both the central and state governments, the event showcases fruit plants such as apples, dragon fruits, grapes, and date palms, specially chosen for their suitability for cultivation in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Nurseries, seed vendors, and purveyors of gardening tools have set up shop to cater to the burgeoning demand, particularly from nature enthusiasts. Companies specializing in hydroponic and micro-irrigation technologies have also made their presence felt, demonstrating their cutting-edge solutions to maximize water efficiency in the face of climate change.

Also read: In a first, Ylang-ylang flowers bloom in Uttarakhand gardens

Furthermore, there has been a discernible surge in the demand for organically grown staples like rice, pulses, ghee, turmeric, and a diverse range of spices. Organizers of the Nursery Mela have expressed their elation at the enthusiastic response this year, noting that it surpasses the previous edition. The Telangana Events Organizers have generously extended free entry to the event for students from schools and colleges, as well as terrace garden managers, thereby fostering a spirit of environmental consciousness and horticultural knowledge dissemination.

In essence, the 14th Grand Nursery Mela is not just an exhibition but a celebration of the symbiotic relationship between humans and the environment. It serves as a testament to the enduring allure of nature and the growing recognition of its vital role in our lives. As the event continues to flourish, it reaffirms the commitment of both the government and the public to nurture and protect the green heritage of the region.