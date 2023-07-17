Hyderabad (Telangana) : As the scheduled last date for filing income tax returns is fast approaching, many have doubts about how to submit returns without Form 16. Let's go into details and find out what can be done. Employers issue Form 16 when the income exceeds the tax threshold and tax deducted at source (TDS) is levied.

Some employees may not have been issued these forms for various reasons. Still, they can file income tax returns. Form 16 is issued with details of salary earned and tax paid in a financial year. This form will not be given when the income is less than the tax limit. Sometimes this document may not be received from the owner yet. What to do in this case?

First, write down details of salary received by you in the financial year 2022-23. Check your pay slips or bank account details.

Next, see how much your total income is. Salary details include provident fund amount, rent allowance (HRA) details. All these can be shown under exceptions.

Then, check whether there is any income from sources other than salary. For example, find out whether there is interest on savings account, interest on fixed deposits, dividends etc. These will come up when checking the bank account details.

Later, go to Income Tax Portal and download Form 16, AIS (annual information statement) if available. Compare your details with the information contained therein. After that, returns can be filed.

Finally, don't forget to file returns even if there is no taxable income in case of exemptions. This will ensure that problems do not arise in the future.

No refund if..

The Income Tax Department has once again clarified that tax refunds will not be issued if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked. It sought to connect the two by paying the prescribed fee under Section 234H.