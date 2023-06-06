Hyderabad: Former CBI Chief, Nageswara Rao has said that Hindus were “thoroughly fed up of the Nautanki (drama)” of the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS while asking the ruling saffron party to effect key reform in its policy to prevent a loss in the high stakes 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The former CBI chief has said that the recent loss of the BJP in Karnataka was a “warning where Hindus simply withdrew from pseudo-Hindutva of the RSS-BJP”.

“Not strategist. Jumlas are not going to work. Hindus are thoroughly fed up the nautanki of RSS-BJP. If they do something concrete things like redressal of at least a few core collective Hindu grievances by giving equal rights for Hindus on par with those given to minorities by amending Articles 25 to 30 of Constitution & free temples by enacting a central Temple Act repealing all State laws providing democratic management; then Hindu support can be obtained.

Also read: Ex CBI boss' Twitter blue-tick plea: Delhi HC waives cost after apology

Otherwise, simply write RSS-BJP off in Lok Sabha polls 2024 whether with or without a strategist. Karnataka is a warning where Hindus simply withdrew from pseudo Hindutva RSS-BJP. If they mend their ways, then...,” the former CBI chief wrote in a long Twitter post on Monday night. In another post, the former CBI chief said that there were “so many problems imposed by the Indian State on the Hindu society and Hinduism aka Hindutva, as a result, many other secondary and tertiary problems have arisen”.

“Therefore, we need to prioritize by focusing on solving the core problems progressively followed by solving others. A race or a civilisation or a religion cannot survive in a multi-religious environment if it is denied equal religious, economic, cultural and educational rights on par with those given to others & if it is denied the right to manage its own places of worship without interference from the State,” Rao wrote.

“Let Hindus therefore focus all their energies, time and efforts to get equal rights for Hindus and free temples which are the two most fundamental of the many problems inflicted by the Constitution and the Indian State on them,” he added. The former CBI chief also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet.