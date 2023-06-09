Hyderabad Telangana Hackers are expanding their boundaries and doing more extreme things these days Unknown assailants hacked the Facebook account of a police station in the limits of the city police commissionerate and then posted inappropriate videos on it Officers of the Asifnagar police station under the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate faced this tricky situation on Wednesday nightHowever the alert police immediately froze the account A case has been registered and an investigation is underway According to the details given by Inspector S Naveen Asifnagar police station constable Ravinder Babu tried to log in to the official Facebook account of the station on Wednesday night but was unable to do soThe constable waited for a few minutes and checked the account again But the page did not open As the same situation repeated he checked their police station s Facebook account on his cell phone Five inappropriate videos showed up and he immediately informed his superiors Further checkups revealed that the account had been hacked by some unidentified miscreantsAlso Read Kerala police begin probe into cyber attacks on journosThe cops have intimated the same to the Facebook team and the explicit videos have been deleted later The Asifnagar police station Facebook account has more than 6000 followers and its being hacked has left the authorities in shock Preliminary investigations revealed that the explicit videos were uploaded on the police account from abroad The cyber wing of the Hyderabad police began efforts to identify the accused The authorities took a serious view of the matter as the unwanted content was posted on the official page of a police station account under the limits of the capital city commissionerate