GRATIFYING TO SEE MORE WOMEN AMONG FIGHTER JET PILOTS PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU AT IAF EVENT IN TELANGANAS DUNDIGAL

Dundigal: President Draupadi Murmu has said that it is gratifying to see more women among fighter jet pilots in the country. The President was addressing the cadets while attending the Combined Graduation Parade held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Medchal district of Telangana on Saturday. The graduation parade of the 211th course marked the successful completion of the challenging pre-commissioning training of the flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"I am happy to have participated in the Combined Graduation Parade. Best wishes to the cadets and their parents. Cadets should remember the services of those who laid down their lives for the country. I am glad that the Indian Air Force is now inducting women officers in all roles and branches. There is a substantial number of women fighter pilots which is bound to increase,” President Murmu said in her speech at the event.

Also read: President Murmu to review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy on June 17

President Murmu hailed the Indian Air Force for its evacuation work during the Turkey's earthquake relief operations. New technology should be introduced to meet the challenges. "Traveling in Sukhoi Jet was a great experience," said Murmu. This is the first time that the President has acted as the reviewing officer for the parade.

The President also recalled her experience of flying a sortie in a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in April this year. “In April 2023, I flew a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tejpur Air Force station in Assam. I flew for nearly 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tejpur valleys with a great view of the Himalayas before returning to the Air force station.

It was indeed a great experience to fly at a height of about 2 km above sea level at a speed of about 800 km/hour,” President Droupadi Murmu said. Telangana Governor Tamilisai, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Minister Satyavathy Rathore, CS, DGP participated in the program. A total of 119 flying air trainees and 75 ground duty trainee cadets have completed their training including two Vietnam cadets and six cadets from the Navy and Coast Guard.