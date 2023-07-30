GOSHAMAHAL MLA RAJA SINGH ANGRY OVER DELAY IN PASSPORT VERIFICATION

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh vented his ire at the police for not verifying his passport even after two months. He tweeted that he applied for a passport on May 25. If the police did not complete the verification even after two months despite being an MLA, what would be the fate of the common people? Rajasingh questioned and tagged Telangana DGP and Hyderabad CP on Twitter asking why the police are not doing the verification process.

Meanwhile, BJP Election Management Committee Chairman Eatala Rajender met Rajasingh recently. The meeting assumed significance as Rajasingh was suspended from BJP. However, after the meeting, Rajasingh stated that his suspension was not discussed with Eatala Rajender.

On the other hand, there is a rumour that Rajasingh will join Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). But, he denied and expressed his anger that they are spreading false propaganda against him saying that he is switching over his loyalties to BRS. He made it clear that he will not leave the Bharatiya Janata Party and join any party. Rajasingh explained that he met Health Minister Harish Rao to discuss the modernisation of Dhulpet Hospital.

Rajasingh stated that he went to Harish Rao's house and explained the problems. He said that he has asked the minister to make the Dhulpet government hospital a model hospital. He reiterated that he will be in BJP. In this context, Rajasingh commented that he would take political asceticism if the BJP did not lift the suspension imposed on him.

It may be recalled that MLA Rajasingh was suspended by the BJP after a series of complaints were lodged against him in many police stations for making hate speeches. The Disciplinary Committee of the party felt that Rajasingh's comments were against the rules of the party. To this extent, the party's central office has released a statement that Rajasingh is being suspended.