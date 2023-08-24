GOOGLE DOODLES CHANDRAYAAN 3 SUCCESS

Hyderabad: Tech giant Google on Thursday hailed the Chandrayaan 3 mission as it dedicated its Doodle to the Mission, which has been undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India's third lunar mission, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 24. ISRO chief S Somanath announced that India was on the Moon even as the entire country erupted in joy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in South Africa for the BRICS summit, witnessed the historic moment virtually. Leaders across political parties, including former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi praised ISRO and scientists for their unique achievement. India thus became the first nation in the world to soft land on the South Pole of the Moon and also joined the ranks of the United States, erstwhile Soviet Union and China.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the ISRO centre in Bengaluru and felicitated ISRO chief S Somanath. Somanath later revealed that the space body chose the Moon's South Pole for the soft landing as the scientists believed that it had the potential to set up human colonies.

The soft landing was achieved at 6.03 pm on Wednesday and was witnessed by millions of countrymen as it was live-streamed by ISRO. ISRO chief S Somanath thanked all his colleagues, who were part of the ambitious mission, which was a success.

