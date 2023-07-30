Hyderabad: The customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized gold worth Rs 81.6 lakh from a passenger on Saturday. The passenger had concealed the gold in the form of paste in the pocket of his trousers.

The gold paste weighing around 1.329 kg was recovered after the passenger was intercepted by the officials during security check. The man has been arrested.

According to officials, the gold paste was concealed below the wash basin of the toilet at the rear end of the aircraft when it came from Abu Dhabi to Chennai. The passenger had tactfully collected it after boarding the flight from Chennai. He kept the packet in his pocket and flew to Hyderabad. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act of 1962. Further investigations are underway, officials said.

Three days back, gold weighing 1.54 kg worth Rs 94.99 lakh was seized from two passengers who had arrived at the airport from Malaysia. The gold was concealed in the form of paste in their jeans and underwear.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Gold valued at over Rs 72 lakh seized at Trichy airport, 3 held

Between July 22-23, customs officials seized a total of 2.2 kg gold worth 1.36 crore from passengers at the RGIA in Hyderabad. On July 22, four cases of gold smuggling were registered in which a total of 1.55 kg gold worth Rs 93 lakh was seized. The passengers had brought the gold from Dubai by concealing in their clothes. On July 23, 704 gm gold was seized from two passengers, who had come from Kuwait by hiding it in rice and shampoo.