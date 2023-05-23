GLOBAL HONOUR FOR TELANGANAS KALESHWARAM PROJECT

Hyderabad: Telangana's Kaleshwaram project has got global recognition. The American Society of Civil Engineers recognised the Kaleswaram project as an 'Enduring Symbol of Engineering Progress' and conferred an award. The award was received by the IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on behalf of the state government.

Minister KTR delivered the inaugural address on Monday at the 'World Environment and Water Resources Conference' organised by the 'American Society of Civil Engineers' in Henderson, Nevada, USA. World engineering experts, social scientists, and industrialists participated in this conference. KT Rama Rao unveiled the process of completing the construction of the Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha projects in the shortest time after the state came into existence. Minister Rama Rao, speaking at the event later, called the journey of Telangana a story of resilience and transformation, of groundbreaking engineering achievements and the odyssey of the purpose-driven leadership of one man.

The Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and Mission Bhagiratha, he said, were not only completed in record time but also with utmost efficiency and cost-effectiveness. KTR described getting the award for the Kaleshwaram project completed by the Telangana government as an unprecedented recognition of the state and CM KCR's intelligence. The government has completed Kaleshwaram, the world's largest lift irrigation project, in a very short time. KTR said before the advent of Telangana, it used to be home to drought due to a lack of irrigation water. Many welcome changes have taken place with the construction of huge projects. It has been revealed that like the white revolution, pink revolution, and blue revolution in Telangana. a yellow revolution in oilseed is in the offing in the agricultural sector. He said that Telangana has been permanently freed from decades of fluoride problem.