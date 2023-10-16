Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged people to give a chance to the BJP in poll-bound Telangana while criticising chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government over corruption. He alleged that the KCR government has failed to develop the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district, Singh said that BJP is a party that keeps the promises it makes. "The party had assured that it would build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya which was done. Next, promises were made on abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which too was met. Land records have been digitised across the country and along with getting access to all information, people are being given facilities to avail loans. If the development that is going across the country, is to happen in Telangana, then BJP should be given at least one chance," he said.

The Union Minister reminded that in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won seats in Gujarat and Telangana. "People are watching how Gujarat has developed in the last 27 years. It is not only Gujarat but the whole country is developing. Unfortunately, Telangana has not seen any development," he said.

He alleged that Telangana is like a limited company where it is only contributing to the development of one family. He said that there is a debate going on across the country on the corruption of KCR's family. The whole family is running the government while it is the people who are being neglected the most, he said adding that people of Telangana are not in a position to accept KCR's family rule.