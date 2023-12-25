Peddapalli (Telangana): Gade Akhila, the owner of Ankura Sanstha, runs a food company that stands as a testament to her entrepreneurial prowess. Akhila is a dynamic young woman, who transitioned from a Civils aspirant to the proud owner of a startup. The young woman began her journey with academic excellence.

Contrary to conventional wisdom that suggests the need for immense effort to establish oneself in the business world, Akhila exemplifies the possibility of setting up a successful venture. Her journey began with academic excellence, having been an active student since childhood. After completing her MA in Sociology in Hyderabad, she pursued Civils training in Delhi, attempting the exam twice without losing her determination

Akhila's culinary journey started at home, where she mastered the art of cooking. She has specialised in making delectable items such as cupcakes, brownies, doughnuts, millet brownies, ragi, wheat cakes, oats and millet brownies.

Meanwhile, she started collaborating with a friend and began selling her delicacies online, gradually evolving and expanding the business over two years. Thereafter, Akhila launched new food items to cater to local needs and ensure nutritional value, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic, earning her unparalleled support from the community.

Subsequently, Akhila chose an artisanal method over machines and set up an online platform for her business. She began advertising on Instagram and delivering on her own. On the other hand, Shravan, the co-founder of the project, highlighted the increasing awareness among youth regarding the importance of consuming natural ingredients rather than chemically processed foods.