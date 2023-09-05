Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old child drowned in a nullah in Telangana's Hyderabad on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the Pragathinagar area of the Medchal district. The child has been identified as Mithun. The locals noticed the incident and immediately informed the police.

On receiving the information, the police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot and started the search operation. The police then checked the CCTV installed nearby. In the video, an old man was seen walking in front and the child was behind him. The elderly man crossed the nullah, however, Mithun fell while crossing it.

On receiving the information about the incident, MLA Vivekananda of Kutbullapur reached the spot and instructed the NDRF team to find the whereabouts of the child. The NDRF team has been engaged in the search operation.

In a separate incident, due to heavy rains, water entered the first floor of a private hostel of engineering students in Maisammaguda under Gundla Pochampalli Municipality. Meanwhile, several roads in Hyderabad were flooded due to incessant rains. Streams and nullahs are overflowing in many parts of the Telangana. People faced difficulties in commuting.

The Hyderabad District Collector issued orders declaring a holiday to all educational institutions on Tuesday, even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff were engaged in clearing waterlogging in low-lying areas. The city has witnessed heavy rains since the early hours of Tuesday.