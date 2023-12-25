Nalgonda: In tragic twin road accidents reported from Telangana, five persons including four members of the same family were killed in two separate accidents in the Nalgonda district of the state since Sunday night, an official said. An official said that in the first road accident, one Ramavath Keshavulu, who was driving a motorcycle while going from Miryalaguda to Peddvura on Sunday night hit a pedestrian Nagaraju at Vempadu village.

In the accident both Keshavulu and Nagaraju lost their lives as per a police official. According to the police official, after learning about the matter, seven of Keshavulu's family members left for the spot in the early morning of Monday in a Tata Ace vehicle, he added. However, tragedy struck again as the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by an oil tanker half a kilometer away from the accident site, said a police official.

In the road accident, four members of the family, Ramavath Pandu (40), Ramavath Bujji (38), Ramavath Ghanya (40), died on the spot as per an official. Three others were seriously injured in the accident. A police official said that on receiving the information, Halia CI Gandhi Naik and Nidmanur SI Gopal Rao reached the spot and launched an investigation into the twin accidents.

The injured were shifted to Miryalaguda Area Hospital. An official said that the condition of three persons is critical. While police did not ascertain the actual cause of the accident, the poor visibility caused by the thick blanket of fog which has engulfed the state is said to have caused the twin accidents. Further details into the twin road accidents are awaited.