FOUR KILLED TWO INJURED AFTER TRUCK RAMS INTO CAR IN TELANGANA

Hanumakonda (Telangana): Four people, including a child, were killed and two others were injured after a tipper rammed into a car in Telangana's Hanumakonda district on Sunday. The incident took place on the Katakshpur-Athmakuru road when they were proceeding to Medaram.

The deceased have been identified as Anumala Narasimha Chari, Veldandi Akanksha, Veldandi Sambaraju and Veldandi Laxmi Prasanna. There were eight members in the car, sources said. After the accident, four members died on the spot while others received grievous injuries.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the MGM Hospital in Warangal where the condition of both is stated to be critical. On Sunday, a man was killed and his son was injured after a car rammed into their two-wheeler in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The deceased has been identified as Zakir Hussain (36), a resident of Gandhinagar, Ambarampalayam in Pollachi district of Coimbatore.

Hussain, along with his son, a Class X student Ajmal (15), was going on a bike to meet a Kabaddi coach in the Navakarai area of Coimbatore to seek his guidance as Ajamal was taking part in a Kabaddi Tournament in Trichy. On the way near KG Chavadi check post, a speeding car coming from the opposite direction dashed against his two-wheeler, police sources said.

