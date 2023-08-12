FOUR DEBT RIDDEN FARMERS DIE BY SUICIDE IN TELANGANA

Telangana: In shocking incidents, four farmers died by suicide unable to pay loans they had taken for the cultivation on Friday in different areas across the state. They resorted to the extreme step as their crops were destroyed due to heavy rains and some others incurred losses as they could get the yield as per the expectations.

Gattu Rajaiah (55), a farmer, from Venkateshwarlapally village in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district, owns 1.20 acres. He had taken another 1.20 acres on lease and sowed chilli seeds. But, due to the black worm, the crop was destroyed. He was in debt to the tune of Rs 5 lakhs. Later, he sowed cotton, but the crop was washed away due to recent rains. Adding insult to injury, the electric motor also burnt on Friday morning. Not knowing what to do, he died by suicide by consuming pesticide in his field.

In another incident, Erram Ramakrishna Reddy (43) of Devagiripatnam in Mulugu district, owned 30 guntas of land and he reportedly had taken seven acres on lease and cultivated cotton. Due to recent rains, the crop was destroyed. Apart from a loan from a self-help group, he reportedly took a loan of Rs 3.50 lakhs from the bank for cultivation. He was worried about how to clear the loans and died by consuming pesticide.

In the third incident, Komarelli Rajasekhar Reddy (35), a resident of Chintalagudem in Chautuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, had taken three acres on lease in addition to the two acres he owns. As the crop yield was not good, he incurred a loss of Rs 5 lakhs. Two days ago, Rajasekhar, who had left his home, died by suicide by drinking insecticide in Gudimalkapuram olf Sansthan Narayanapuram mandal. It is noteworthy that he has a son while a daughter was born a week ago

In the fourth incident, Annam Krishna (32), a farmer from Munugodu mandal of Koratikal in Nalgonda district, leased two and a half acres of land and was cultivating cotton. He had incurred losses to the tune of Rs 4 lakhs as he could not get yield as per his expectations. Therefore, he leased the farm and worked as a driver. Two months ago, his wife Lavanya underwent surgery at a private hospital due to illness and he has to pay Rs 2.50 lakh for treatment. Not knowing how to settle all these debts, he died by suicide by drinking pesticide on Friday. He has two daughters.



Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.