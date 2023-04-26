FORMER PM MANMOHAN SINGH WRITES TO SUKHBIR BADAL OFFERS CONDOLENCE ON PARKASH SINGH BADALS DEMISE

Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday wrote to President of the Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal to offer condolences on the demise of his father and former Punjab CM Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal. Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was 95.

In the letter to Sukhbir Singh Badal, former PM Manmohan Singh said that he has learnt with profound sorrow the demise of Parkash Singh Badal. Manmohan Singh said that Prakash Singh Badal was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. “In his long political and administrative career, a five time Chief Minister of Punjab, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society.

I have fond memories of my interactions with Badal Sahib on several issues,” Manmohan Singh said. “My wife joins me to convey to you and other members of your family our deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May God give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude,” he added.

Following Parkash Singh Badal's demise, the Centre has announced a two day national mourning over the death of former Punjab Chief Minister beginning on Wednesday. In an official communique by the Union Home Ministry to all the State governments said that that on the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast and there will be no official entertainment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Chandigarh to pay final homage to Badal. Parkash Sdingh Badal served as the 8th Chief Minister of Punjab, first from 1970 to 1971 and then from 1977 to 1980, from 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017.