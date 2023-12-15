Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who underwent hip replacement surgery was on Friday discharged from the hospital. Rao was admitted to the hospital after he fell earlier this month. He then underwent hip surgery on the same day and remained at the hospital to recover.

Sources said that the former Chief Minister would be going to his residence at Nandi Nagar from the hospital. The BRS chief December 8 successfully underwent an operation of left Total Hip Replacement at the private super-speciality hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence. KCR is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, the hospital authorities said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and some of his cabinet colleagues, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Chiranjeevi and actor Prakash Raj were among several leaders and prominent persons who called on Rao at the hospital.