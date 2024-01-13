FOG FORCES MUMBAI GUWAHATI INDIGO FLIGHT TO LAND IN DHAKA

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai on its way to Guwahati was forced to land in Dhaka owing to dense fog. As per media reports, the flight had to take the route to Dhaka because of inclement weather conditions. The Bangladesh capital is 400 km away from Guwahati.

Former Youth Congress chief of the Mumbai outfit Suraj Singh Thakur, who was travelling to Imphal to attend the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Imphal, wrote on X, "I took IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka," he wrote, adding that all passengers onboard the flight had crossed the international border without their passports."