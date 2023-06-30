Hyderabad (Telangana) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on July 8. He will lay the foundation stone for a Wagon Manufacturing and Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop and a Mega Textile Park to be set up at Kazipet, BJP sources said. The PM will address a public meeting to be held at the grounds of Hanumakonda Arts College.

The Prime Minister's visit was originally scheduled to be on July 12, but it was advanced by four days. In the wake of the PM's visit, the meeting of 11 state BJP presidents and organizational general secretaries scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on July 8 has been postponed. State President Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister Kishan Reddy discussed the arrangements for the public meeting with Warangal district leaders and party state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy.

The BJP State leaders decided to mobilize a large number of people for the PM's public meeting. This is the first time Prime Minister Modi is coming to Warangal. As such, the party leaders are making hectic efforts to make the public meeting a grand success by mobilising people from the erstwhile Warangal as well as the Khammam districts.

The BJP has increased its pace to strengthen the party because the assembly elections will be held in a few months. National President JP Nadda recently participated in an open meeting at Nagarkurnool. Leaders are excited as the Prime Minister's visit has been finalized in the wake of the postponement of Supreme Leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Khammam's visit.

BJP sources believe that this tour will help to invigorate the ranks and prepare the leaders for the 2023 Telangana elections. Already as part of the Maha Jansampark Abhiyan, BJP has been reaching out to public with various programs since the 1st of this month. The Mera Booth Sabse Majbooth (My polling booth is the most powerful) program to strengthen the party booth-wise units began on Thursday. About 650 Vistaraks from different states are participating in this.

The BJP is implementing activities aimed at strengthening the party programs and taking the central government schemes to the masses with the visits of top leaders every month. Union Minister Kishan Reddy recently organized a special program and explained about the programs, schemes, and expenditure of funds implemented by the BJP government at the center in last nine years.

Sources in the party said that with national leaders focusing on the state, their visits will become regular from July. Delhi leaders have already discussed with the state president Bandi Sanjay about the strategy to be followed till the assembly elections.