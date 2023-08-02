Hyderabad (Telangana) : Fire breaks out in a building housing a hotel and clothes showroom in the Habsiguda area of Hyderabad. On receiving the information, the Police and fire fighting personnel rushed to the spot immediately. Five fire tenders have arrived on the spot to bring the fire under control: Madhusudan, Fire officer, Secunderabad district, according to ANI.

The firefighting operations were still going on when the reports last came in. The officials launched operations to rescue anybody trapped in the flames inside the ill-fated building.

This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.