Petbashirabad: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a father-son duo in her neighbourhood in Petbashirabad area of Kompally district of Telangana, an official said. Police have detained the accused father-son duo while further investigation into the matter is going on. According to a police official, the incident has taken place on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Divulging further details about the incident, CI G Prashanth said that the parents of the girl had gone for work in nearby Bahadurpally while she was in the house along with her brother. It is alleged that accused Sivakumar (44), who lives in the neighbourhood lured the girl to come to his house after promising her a mobile phone and samosas.

After taking her inside the house, Sivakumar raped her and left her in the house after the sexual assault, police said. Later, Syamel (19), Sivakumar's son also raped the girl, added the official. An official said that the girl came home crying and was bleeding profusely from her private parts due to the sexual assault.

When the parents saw the blood stains all over the girl's body, they asked her about the reason and came to know about the sexual assault by the accused father-son duo. The parents said that they took their daughter to the doctor who refused to treat her after which they approached the Petbashirabad police station to lodge a complaint against the accused.

Police have registered a case into the incident and shifted the victim to the hospital. The accused have been detained and are being interrogated in the case, a police official said. He said that Sivakumar, who originally hails from Karnataka has recently shifted to Kompally with his disabled wife and teenage son.