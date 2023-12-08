FATHER SEXUALLY ASSAULTS MINOR DAUGHTER SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IMPRISONMENT

Jeedimetla: The Medchal District Special Fast Track Court sentenced the father of a 12-year-old girl to 20 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 for sexually assaulting the minor. The accused lived with his wife and their four children in a rented house in Venkatramreddy Nagar, inspector at the Jeedimetla police station said. As per reports, the couple were wage labourers.

On November 23, 2019, their nine-year-old son was taken to the Niloufer Hospital in Lakdikapul after having fits. The other siblings were sent to their relatives house in Sanatnagar. On November 24, the father brought them back home as the mother was still looking after the sick child in the hospital. That night, he tried to sexually assault his minor daughter who started crying out of fear.

The owner of the house noticed the incident and inquired about it. After revealing the incident to the mother, she immediately filed a complaint with the Jeedimetla police. The cops registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

In a similar case, the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar area on Thursday. Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police (west) Shalini Singh said that the accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and has a criminal record.

Call 1098 – Any child or a concerned adult can dial the CHILDLINE 1098 helpline, which operates night and day.