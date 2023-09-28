Balapur(Hyderabad): Hyderabad, known for its grand Ganpati celebrations, is once again abuzz with excitement as the annual 'Laddu' auction of Balapur Ganesha approaches, with expectations of surpassing last year's remarkable figure of Rs 24,60,000.

This unique tradition, which began modestly in 1994 with an opening bid of a mere Rs 450, has evolved into a monumental event spanning 28 years. In 2022, local enthusiast Vangeti Lakshmareddy secured the coveted Laddu for a staggering sum, marking a significant departure from its humble beginnings. Once auctioned for just a thousand rupees until 2001, this iconic sweet offering has now reached auction prices in the lakhs.

The turning point came in 2002 when Kandada Madava Reddy clinched the Laddu for Rs 1,05,000, signalling an escalating trend in this historical auction. In subsequent years, the auction price continued to rise steadily, culminating in a record-breaking 24, 60,000 in 2022– an increase of increase of more than five lakhs from 2021.

“On This morning at 5 a.m., we performed puja and took Lord Ganesha in the vehicle and started Shobhayatra with bhajans at 6.30 o'clock. Swami will be picked up in a special vehicle at 10:30 a.m. to take them to Hussainsagar. From there, the procession will proceed through Chandrayanagutta, Falaknuma, Aliabad, Laldarwaja, and Shalibanda,' Niranjan Reddy – President of Utsav Samiti said.

Beyond its financial significance, the Balapur Laddu auction has become a symbol of spiritual reverence and a platform for community development. Funds generated through the auction have been dedicated to various village development initiatives, with over one crore rupees already invested for this noble cause.