Hyderabad : As a gold jewellery shop in Hyderabad city opened in the morning hours, customers are coming one by one and some persons wearing suits and looking like officers entered the shop. On arrival, in a serious tone, they said that there were irregularities in gold purchases, made the staff sit aside and checked the whole shop.

After some time, they said tax was not paid for 1.7 kg gold and therefore confiscated it and then fled from there along with the gold. All this feels like watching a scene in Tamil star hero Suriya's Gang movie? According to the police, this happened at the Balaji jewellery shop in the busiest Monda market. Nearly five miscreants allegedly took part in this.

After examining the gold in the shop. giving a build-up as if they were searching.. finally, they said that no tax has been paid for 1.7 (1700 grams) kg of gold. They took the gold biscuits from there without giving any notice. As the owner of that shop was out of town, his relative was looking after the shop. On getting information, he told the owners of the other jewellery shops in the area that the IT officials had come and seized the gold.

Also Read : Udaipur: Mannapuram Gold Loan office robbed of 24 kg gold, 11 lakhs cash at gunpoint

But later he got suspicious when they said that the IT officials would not come and do inspections like that and they would just give notices first. The owner immediately informed the police. The police who came to the scene saw the CCTV footage and found the five people to be fake IT officials. Police found that the accused had gone towards Uppal from Secunderabad after the robbery.

North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi said that five special teams have been formed to catch the accused who committed this theft. After examining the CCTV footage, it was revealed that six people were involved in the incident. They said that special teams have been formed to catch the accused.

There were three workers in the shop at the time of the robbery. The thugs showed their IT department ID cards and took 17 gold biscuits (100 grams each). After the gold was seized, the workers were kept inside and locked from outside. "The incident took place when the gold was ready to be delivered. We think this is the work of those in the know of things,'' said North Zone DCP.