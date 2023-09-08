EXPLAINED THE SEE SAWING OF LENTIL PRICES

Hyderabad: Lentils are a staple food in India widely consumed by the wealthy and the poor for their high protein content. The poor especially, rely heavily on lentils for their nutritional value as a part of their diet. However, the production of split gram in India has decreased significantly in recent times. There are several reasons for this- firstly, farmers have shifted from the cultivation of indigenous pulses and cereals towards commercial crops like cotton and chilli. In many regions of India, agricultural land has turned into real estate and changing weather conditions like heavy rains have affected crop yields. Further, high costs of fertilisers for the control of pests have discouraged farmers from growing lentils. As a result, lentil production in India has suffered.

Nationally, the production of split gram is around 34 million tonnes. In the past, it was 39 million tonnes annually. 45 million tonnes of split gram is consumed in India annually. India is currently aiming at importing 12 million tonnes of split gram from foreign countries due to the shortage.

This is 35% more than the previous year. Uttar Pradesh yields the highest amount of split gram, followed by states - Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. For the upcoming cropping season, India has decided to import 7.5 million tonnes of lentils from African countries. Mozambique in East Africa is the largest producer of lentils. India has decided to import around five million tonnes of pulses from Mozambique alone. Additionally, India is considering imports from Malawi, Tanzania, and Sudan.

Taking advantage of the situation in India, Mozambique is quoting at least $800 to $900 per tonne for lentils according to reports. Analysis suggests that the actual market price of lentils in Mozambique is $600 to $700 per tonne. The fluctuating prices impact consumers. India Pulses and Grain Association has criticized the price hike urging the government to control prices. The government is being asked to intervene to lower prices.

Myanmar was the largest exporter of lentils to India. Mozambique has taken that place in recent years. India has a significant amount of arable land. However, to meet domestic needs, it has to import large quantities of pulses and cereals from abroad. In the past fiscal year, India imported pulses and cereals worth over sixteen thousand crore rupees.

The government claims to have encouraged the cultivation of domestic pulses and cereal. With rising cultivation costs, farmers are expressing their concerns by applying for the government's support through various means. To increase the domestic production of pulses and cereals in such circumstances, the government should correctly announce the support price. It is essential to act in such a way as to protect the environment while obtaining higher yields.

It is necessary to develop superior varieties of crops that can withstand environmental changes. To ensure that the domestic production of pulses and cereals thrives, the government should announce the right support price, taking into account the financial constraints. Farmers must adopt farming practices that will withstand climate change. To achieve self-sufficiency in pulses and cereals in India, having a proper cultivation plan is crucial. By doing so, the cultivation of pulses and cereals in India will expand. Importing them from abroad will be minimised.

