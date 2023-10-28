"I am very happy after being fielded from Jubilee Hills": Ex-Indian cricket team captain Azharuddin 'thanks' Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana): Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Friday said that he was very happy and expressed his gratitude to Congress for fielding him from the Jubilee Hills seat for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. "I am grateful to Congress High Command including Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Rahul ji, Sonia Madam, Priyanka Gandhi Madam, TPCC President Revanth Reddy," said the congress leader in a video statement.

"I am very happy after being fielded from the Jubilee Hills. We will try to win the elections with the blessings of God," he added. Congress on Friday released its second list of candidates, comprising 45 names, for the Telangana Assembly polls scheduled to take place next month. The party has fielded former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills seat while Madhu Goud Yaskhi has been fielded from Lal Bahadur Nagar.

The party held its central election committee, led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday to finalise the names of the candidates. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the CEC meeting. Party's prominent leaders like Sonia Gandhi, and Salman Khurshid along with others were present at the meeting.