Hyderabad: Words are not enough to describe the joy one gets from those who make the impossible possible. Omprakash, who is working as the director of photography for the serials aired on ETV has done something that no one could ever do in the history of Telugu television. His achievement has got him placed in the coveted 'India Book of Records'.

With an experience of working in many successful serials in ETV, Omprakash started a new experiment and it was successful. What is the experiment that got Omprakash recognition in the 'India Book of Records'? People who have watched the serial Manasantha Nuvve must have already understood this by now.

ETV has a special place in the history of Telugu television. It has always created entertainment programs according to the taste of the audience. Omprakash, is among the technicians who worked behind these television serials. He has received appreciation from audience for his work. Now, the India Book of World organisation has given Omprakash a place in its records.

Omprakash has worked as the director of photography for the Manasantha Nuvve serial aired on ETV. Omprakash thought of showing new episodes in this successful series and both the management and the director agreed to his idea. Manasanta Nuve successfully completed its 331st episode in a single shot. In 21 minutes, the gestures and emotions of the six actors were captured on Omprakash's camera without any cuts or jerks.

Earlier, the entire episode for Puttadibomma series was shot in a single take of 26 minutes. Omprakash received the Nandi Award for this. Now, he has decided to send the work done in the episode of Manasantha Nuvve for the award. With the help of his son, Omprakash sent it to the Indian Book of Records. The organization examined Omprakash's single take shot for four months and registered his name in the 'Indian Book of Records'.

Born and brought up in Machilipatnam, Omprakash has always been fond of photography. He acquired skills as a cameraman while working as his brother's assistant. Omprakash joined ETV in 2000 with that experience. He has worked as DOP in 32 serials including Mahalakshmi, Bhagavatam, Bandhavyalu, Panjaram, Chandramukhi, Manas Chudu Tarama, Puttadibomma, Swathichinukulu and Manasantha Nuve. He has won Nandi awards for Puttadibomma and Swati Chinikulu serials

According to Omprakash, working as a DOP for television serials is very challenging. Thanking ETV, he said the support provided by the management, state-of-the-art cameras like FX9 and encouragement from directors and actors helped him bag the award.

Also Read: Young woman carves National Anthem on leaf, enters 'India Book of Record'

Omprakash made 16 disciples in the field of television and all of them are well placed now. Although there are many opportunities in the film industry, he is working afresh with his passion for serials. After completing 20,000 episodes, he is now looking to have his name in the 'Guinness Book of World Records'.