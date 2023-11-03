EC issues notification for Telangana Assembly elections to be held on Nov 30
Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued notification for the Telangana 2023 Assembly elections to be held on November 30. As per the notification, the nominations filing would begin today and concludes on November 10. The notification is published in the Telangana Gazette.
The scrutiny of nominations filed by the candidates would be held on November 13. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 15, according to the schedule of election. This elections assumes greater significance with the ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) facing a stiff challenge from the Congress party while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to makes its presence felt. On the other hand, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) have announced their decision not to contest these polls.
As per the election notification, only three vehicles are allowed in the candidate's convoy within the periphery of 100 meters to the Returning Officer (RO) office at the time of filing nomination, while only five persons including the contesting candidate are allowed inside the RO's room.
Each candidate has to file an affidavit in Form-26 declaring information about his or her criminal antecedents, assets, liabilities and education qualifications. The polling will be held on November 30 from 5 AM to 5 PM. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3 along with the four others states.