The scrutiny of nominations filed by the candidates would be held on November 13. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 15, according to the schedule of election. This elections assumes greater significance with the ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) facing a stiff challenge from the Congress party while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to makes its presence felt. On the other hand, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) have announced their decision not to contest these polls.