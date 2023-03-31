Hyderabad (Telangana): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been probing the question paper leak case of the recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). In this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon enter the scene to probe the money laundering angle, sources said.

The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The SIT officials also suspected that many other people were involved in this case. According to official sources, a complaint was lodged by the assistant secretary of TSPSC at Begum Bazar police station on March 11. Two days after the complaint was lodged, the key accused Praveen Kumar who works as an assistant section officer in TSPSC was arrested.

At least 15 people have been arrested so far in the TSPSC question paper leak case. Pen drives, laptops, and mobile phones have also been seized from the accused. The police are also interrogating the candidates who scored more than 100 marks in the Group-1 examination. Sources said that the commission cancelled four of the seven exams after the SIT investigation revealed that Rajashekhar Reddy, the system administrator gave a static IP address instead of a dynamic one to facilitate fraud.

Praveen gave the AE question paper to his friend Renuka and took Rs. 10 lakhs in return. During the police investigation, it was found that Renuka and her husband Dakyanayak sold the question papers to five other people and collected around Rs 25 lakhs. Details of transactions related to the Group-1 question paper are yet to be disclosed.

Also read: TSPSC paper leak case: Telangana HC asks SIT to file status report on investigation

Sources further said that proof has already been found that the papers of the AE (assistant civil engineer) and town planning building overseer examinations have been leaked. The question papers from the accused Praveen and Rajasekhar were additionally held onto by the police. Praveen used technology to download the AE Civil question papers, which he later sold.