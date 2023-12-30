ED ISSUES NOTICE TO FORMER HYDERABAD CRICKET ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT G VINOD

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the Rs 20 crore 'fraud' in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, interrogated former cricketers Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav for two days.

Arshad Ayub is a former India cricketer, who represented the country in 13 Tests and 32 ODIs. A right-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler Ayub took 41 Test wickets and 31 ODI wickets. Shivlal Yadav, now 66, too played for India. He represented the country in 35 Test matches after making his debut against Australia at Bengaluru in 1979. Yadav grabbed 102 Test wickets.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate issued a notice to former president G Vinod. The Investigating agency has asked the former Hyderabad Cricket Association chief to appear before it in the first week of January.

It is known that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered three cases of irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the stadium repairs. Based on these, the Enforcement Directorate has registered another case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is investigating the matter.