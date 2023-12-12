ECI REVOKES SUSPENSION OF FORMER TELANGANA DGP ANJANI KUMAR

Hyderabad: The Central Election Commission (EC) has revoked the suspension of former Director General of Police (DGP) Telangana Anjani Kumar imposed for violating the model code of conduct by meeting Congress leader and now Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the counting of votes for the assembly election.

It is learnt that the central poll body revoked the suspension of the senior IPS officer after he filed a appeal before the EC. Anjani Kumar, the DGP of Telangana had created a stir on the counting day for Assembly elections on Dec 3 when he along with other police officers met the state Congress president Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad in violation of the model code of conduct.

Following the controversial meeting of the Director General of Police Telangana with Revanth Reddy, Anjani Kumar was suspended by the EC for violating election norms. In his appeal to the Election Commission against the suspension, Kumar said that he did not intentionally violate the Election Code. He said that on the day of the election results, Revanth Reddy called him and that is why he went and met him at his residence in Hyderabad.

In his appeal to the Election Commission against the suspension, Anjani Kumar assured the EC that the episode would not happen again. After considering his appeal, the EC decided to lift the suspension. The EC has informed the state government in this regard. The meeting of the Telangana DGP with Congress leader and now Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had led to an uproar in the opposition ranks.

Pictures had gone viral showing DGP Anjani Kumar calling on Revanth Reddy and presenting him a bouquet as Congress lead surged in the assembly elections.