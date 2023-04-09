Hyderabad : Christians across the world celebrate Easter Sunday 2023 with fervour and piety. The day marks the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, an event that signifies the triumph over death and stands for eternal life. Believers trust Christ, who is the true son of God, sacrificed himself for the sins of humanity and thereby ascended to Heaven by surmounting evil and death .

As per the New Testament, Easter falls on the third day of Christ's burial after his crucifixion. The day is celebrated with feasting and prayers. Followers play Easter games like egg decorating that signify rebirth and renewal. The whole week is celebrated with joy and fervour. Believers celebrate the festival with friends, family members and others by sharing wishes and greetings aplenty.

One of the interesting facts about this festival is that the Chocolate Easter eggs were first made in France and Germany in the 19th century. Eggs stand as the symbol of recreation and fertility. In many countries, devotees exchange Easter baskets filled with candy and chocolate eggs. The word "Easter" comes from "Eostre," an ancient pagan Goddess of the spring season.

The date of Easter falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. Easter is believed to be the oldest Christian Holiday as per the available historical records. The Easter Bunny tradition originated in Germany and was brought to the United States in the 18th century. The Easter egg hunts originated in Europe in the 16th century. Ever since it has become a fascination for the followers during every festival.