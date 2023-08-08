Jawaharnagar: In a shocking incident, a drunk man inappropriately touched and even stipped a woman by tearing her clothes in Balaji Nagar area of Telangana capital Hyderabad, reports said. The shocking incident has been caught on camera causing an uproar among the people. It is learnt that the incident took place under Jawaharnagar Police Station limits of the Balaji Nagar area on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Pedda Maraiah (30), a laborer from Jawaharnagar. Local sources said that Pedda Maraiah, who is addicted to alcohol was returning home from the Balajinagar bus stand with his mother at 8.30 on Sunday night. While the mother-son duo were walking on the road in Balaji Nagar area, a local young woman, in her late 20s was also passing through the area.

On seeing her, Pedda Maraiah touched her inappropriately. Resisting the sexual harassment, the agitated young woman pushed him away and tried to escape from the spot. However, Pedda Maraiah did not relent in his mischief and attacked the woman and tore her clothes to strip her. It is said that Maraiah's mother next to him did not stop him to save the young woman.

Besides the mother of the accused, the passersby also did not initially try to save the woman and acted as mute spectators. After stripping the woman, Pedda Maraiah tried to attack a woman who was passing through the area on a bike when she asked why he was harassing the woman. Sources said that the victim woman was left crying naked on the road for about 15 minutes.

Some locals later came to the woman's rescue and shifted her to the police station after covering her in a blanket. The locals also informed the Jawaharnagar police about the incident.