DRUG PARTY BUSTED IN HYDERABAD TWO DRUG PEDDLERS ARRESTED 12 CLIENTS DETAINED

Hyderabad: At least three tested positive for narcotics with a 10-panel drug test conducted by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) team on Monday. The sleuths, along with the SR Nagar police, in a joint operation detained two drug peddlers and 12 youths with 40 ecstasy pills in their possession while raiding a birthday party in SR Nagar. The 12 detained youths are residents of Nellore.

Sources said that Premchand, son of the former chairman of Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA), Mukkala Dwarkanath, had thrown the party for his birthday, however, his name has not been mentioned in the FIR.

The officials informed that three tested positive for narcotics in the test. The drug test detected substances like marijuana, opium, heroin, morphine, phencyclidine, methadone and propoxyphene. The sleuths have informed that the two drug peddlers identified as Ashiq Yadav (26) and Daddu Rajesh (27), are residents of Nanakramguda. Ashiq was arrested on Saturday. During the interrogation, he revealed that they both had been friends while studying in Bengaluru and were addicted to drugs.

The TSNAB and the SR Nagar police in a joint operation raided the birthday party arrested Daddu Rajesh and detained 12 youths. Official sources said that at least 33 persons participated in the party.