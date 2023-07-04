DRIVING THE CHANGE HYDERABAD CHARITABLE DRIVING CENTER TRAINS OVER 100 WOMEN IN NEED TO BECOME INDEPENDENT

Hyderabad: In an inspirational story of women emancipation, a charitable driving institute in Telangana capital Hyderabad is helping dozens of women auto and cab drivers become independent and earn a living. Electric mobility company 'Eto' is engaged in training hundreds of women auto and cab drivers. Driving training is being provided to women at Kachiguda and Miyapur hub centers of the charitable organization.

The women being trained at the hub centers include those facing taunts in the family and society, victims of domestic violence, and women who have taken the burden of the family due to financial difficulties. So far more than a hundred women have been trained under 'Woman is the Captain' programme. Many of them are transporting goods to e-commerce companies and retail stores, while others are transporting passengers to their destinations.

The women trainees earn up to Rs 25,000 per month. Women belonging to minority communities are also earning by driving autos in the Mughalpura area. Commercial pilot Ajmira Babi, representative of 'Eto' company, said that they impart training to women in license applications, employment opportunities, and ways to buy a vehicle.

Bibi said that 30 women have completed training in driving at the 'Eto Hub' set up in Kachiguda. Licenses have been issued to 16 people, she said. As for the women trainees, the training center is no less than a messiah for them. Shahana, a woman trainee at the center, had lost her father when she was young.

“When I grew up, my brother passed away. I have been changing many jobs amid financial difficulties. Financial problems are the same even after marriage. I have two families to take care of. I joined driving training while working,'' she said. Anita, another woman trainee is currently doing housekeeping work at Kachiguda railway station.

Anita said that the house owner has not paid her the wages for the last two months leaving her high and dry. “Due to financial difficulties, I waited for a convenient way. As my husband is an auto driver, we are planning to work overtime to overcome the financial difficulties,'' Anita said. Another trainee Farzana said that a few months after her marriage, her husband got seriously injured in an accident and was confined to bed for a few months.

Due to the illness, the medical expenses, house rent, and family burden fell on her disabled elder brother, Farzana said. “Even though the elder brother is disabled, he is driving an auto and bearing all these expenses. There are 14 people in our family. I joined the training center so that no one should be burdened with increasing debts. I mastered driving within five days,” Farzana said.