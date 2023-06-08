Warangal(Telangana): Police in Telangana on Wednesday filed a 970-page charge sheet in the second additional district court of Warangal in the suicide case of Dharawat Preeti, a student of Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, which caused a sensation across the state earlier this year.

The police have stated in the charge sheet that Preeti died by suicide due to the mental harassment of the accused Dr Saif. A case was registered against Saif under various sections of the Prevention of Ragging Act, however, he is out on bail. Preeti attempted suicide on February 22, 2023, at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital.

She was shifted to the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad for better treatment but in no vain. She breathed her last on February 26. Warangal Police has questioned 70 witnesses in this case. Along with gathering scientific evidence with the help of technical, medical, and forensic experts, data was collected from Preeti's cell phone, the accused's, and other friends' phones.

After four months of the suicide, the police and KMC officials opened room number 409 where Preeti stayed in the Kakatiya Medical College dormitory. Preeti's clothes and other items were handed over to her family by the police. Preeti's father Dharawat Narender had met Minister KTR at the helipad who came to participate in a program in Damera mandal Durgampet. He said that his younger daughter was given an outsourcing job and requested his son get a government job. He said that the minister responded positively to this.