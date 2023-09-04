Hyderabad: More than 3,800 applications are processed daily at the Hyderabad Regional Passport Office, including those coming under the general and Tatkal categories. During the scrutiny of the passport applications, officials say that 10 per cent of these passport applications are rejected due to some discrepancies or shortcomings.

Some discrepancies in the passport applications related to age, name, Aadhaar card numbers and others may result in the rejection of forms. Any information that does not match the original certificates tagged with the passport application will be liable for non-acceptance. Hence, applicants planning to go abroad may face hurdles if he or she has not done proper homework before submitting the passport application. There are facilities to check such things, but there is no awareness among the applicants.

No edit option on the website

Several people fill passport applications in a hurry leading to mistakes. The website does not have an edit option to carry out corrections. Officials say that there is a possibility to edit the filled-in application forms during the scrutiny of documents. The passport aspirants are advised to come with original certificates at the passport office to carry out corrections if any before an official. An official from the passport office can carry out corrections. Besides, the candidates or passport aspirants are also advised that they shall mark the discrepancies if any with a pencil so that changes can be made in the applications in front of the passport official accordingly.

Officials available on X (formerly Twitter)

Officials are available on X (formerly Twitter) to give a reply to a query suppose there is a delay in dispatching the passports even after the completion of the verification process. If the passport authorities are informed through social media platforms, the problems can be solved immediately.

What is an ECR or ECNR passport?

The Regional Passport Office issues two types of passports such as ECR (emigration check is required) and ECNR (emigration check is not required). The ECR passport is issued to those applicants, who have studied below the 10th standard or are completely illiterate. Whereas, the ECNR passport is given to those who have studied above the 10th standard.

If someone has obtained a passport before completing the Class 10 Board exam and wants to switch over to the ECNR category after he or she is awarded a matriculation certificate, such candidates are given the option to apply for renewal or re-issuance of a new passport before the expiry.