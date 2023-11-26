DEVELOPMENT OF TELANGANA WILL BE POSSIBLE ONLY WITH DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT PAWAN KALYAN

Hyderabad: Film star-turned-politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan campaigned in support of Jana Sena candidate Prem Kumar, who is contesting from the Kukatpally Assembly constituency in Hyderabad. Addressing a public meeting at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan said that the development of Telangana is possible only with a double-engine government.

The youth hoped that jobs would be generated if a separate state for Telangana was carved out, but their hopes were dashed as they were deprived of jobs even after the formation of the state. He reminded that Jana Sena was floated in Telangana and the party is contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with BJP. Pawan Kalyan thanked the TDP workers, who attended the meeting in support of Jana Sena. He appealed to the voters to vote for the glass symbol and make Jana Sena candidate Premkumar victorious with a massive majority.