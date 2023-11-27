Hyderabad: Despite challenges from nature in the evacuation process of the 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand, the government stands firmly to bring them out to safety, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Modi prayed for the safe evacuation of the workers who have been trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand for the last 15 days at a 'Koti Deepotsavam', a religious event of lighting lamps during the Hindu Kartika month, here. He said the government is making continuous efforts to evacuate the workers safely and as early as possible.

"But, we have to complete this relief and rescue operation with lot of alertness. Nature is continuously giving us challenges in this effort. But, we are standing firm. We are making efforts round-the-clock. We have to pray for the safe evacuation of those workers and to do it as early as possible," Modi said.

The government and all agencies together are leaving no stone unturned to bring them out safely, he said. "When we are praying to God today and talk about human welfare, then we have to pray for all those worker brothers who have been trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand for the past two weeks," he said.