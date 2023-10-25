DECIDED TO ACT AS PER WISHES OF PEOPLE TELANGANA BJP MLA RAJ GOPAL REDDY ON JOINING CONGRESS

Munugodu: In a major setback to the BJP and a boost for the Congress ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, former Munugodu MLA Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy has resigned from the party and will soon join the Congress, sources said on Wednesday. In a statement issued in this regard, Reddy said, 'People are opposing the BRS government in the state.

It is clear that people want change. Telangana should be freed from the KCR family ruling. I think my ambition will be fulfilled in five weeks. People consider Congress as an alternative to India. I decided to act according to people's opinions. A year and a half ago, the BJP emerged as an alternative to the ruling BRS in Telangana.

Now people consider Congress as an alternative to BRS. That is why I also decided to act according to the thoughts of Telangana people. I never aspired for positions.' Reddy said that he is striving for the interests of Telangana. It can be recalled that Raj Gopal Reddy had quit Congress and joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in August last year.

Reddy, who was the sitting MLA from Mungode also resigned from the Assembly thereby necessitating the by-election on the seat. In a post on X, Reddy said, "Activists are my strength Fans are my breath Their aspirations are my ambition Positions are not new to me. My decision is for people. Hoping that my decision to join Congress will be blessed by all my workers and fans".