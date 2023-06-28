Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: A woman's addiction to online gaming involving money in Telangana left a family debt-ridden so much that she decided to end her and her children's life.

A resident of Mallikarjuna Nagar of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, the 28-year-old woman (name withheld) along with her two (5 and 3-year-old) sons allegedly jumped into a water storage tank in her house on Tuesday evening. The victim had allegedly lost Rs 8 lakh while playing online games and was being constantly harassed by lenders forcing her to take the extreme step, a police official said.

As per the inputs received, a relative had come to her house on Tuesday evening and asked for repayment of the loan. A heated argument broke out between the lender and the woman and her husband over the delay in repayment of the loan amount. The couple had assured the lender that the money would be paid after selling the land.

While the victim's husband left the house after the altercation with the lender, the woman felt humiliated and chose to end her life and also kill her children. When the husband returned home at seven o'clock in the evening, he was alarmed not to find his wife and children in the house. He searched for them in the house. They were not present in the house. He became suspicious when he found the lid of the storage tank open. He peeped into it and found the bodies.

The trio were taken out of the tank and rushed to Chautuppal Government Hospital, where they were declared dead. A case was filed by the police. An investigation into the incident has begun.

