DEATH TOLL IN BRS ATMIYA SAMMELAN FIRE INCIDENT IN KHAMMAM RISES TO 4 AS TWO MORE INJURED PERSONS SUCCUMB

Khammam: The death toll in the Wednesday's fire incident near the venue of the BRS's Atmiya Sammelan in Khammam district reached four with two more persons succumbing to their injuries, officials said on Thursday. The fire broke out when the BRS workers burst firecrackers to welcome the party leaders at the event.

The sparks from the firecrackers fell on the thatched hut in the vicinity of the venue which caught fire. The fire intensified when LPG cylinders stored inside the hut exploded killing two persons on Wednesday and severely injuring others. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. An official said that two more injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the hospital taking the death toll to four.

Four others have been injured and are undergoing treatment, he said. A doctor at the hospital said both the legs of one injured had to be amputated to save his life, added the official. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the tragic incident at the 'BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam' (cordial gathering).

The CM called Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who is from Khammam district and MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, who was present at the accident spot, on the phone and enquired about the details of the mishap. The Chief Minister assured all assistance and support to the bereaved families of the deceased, an official release said.

Minister Ajay Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured in the accident. The injured will be treated free of cost, he said. The deceased and the injured include some BRS activists and a policeman. MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, who expressed anguish over the incident, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured on behalf of a charitable trust run by him.

BRS MLC Tata Madhusudhan urged party leaders and activists to observe mourning for the next three days in view of the demise of party workers in the tragedy. He said the ongoing party meetings in the district stand canceled temporarily.