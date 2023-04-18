Husnabad Telangana A family in Husnabad Telangana faced a series of tragic events that no parent should ever have to endure Their two and halfyearsold son Abhinav had miraculously recovered from a knife cut wound in his throat a month ago But death haunted the child in the form of monkeys The parents had spent over Rs 4 lakhs on the boy s treatment hoping to give him a happy and healthy life However fate had other plansAccording to sarpanch Jillela Ashok Reddy Devunuri Srikanth and Rajitha from Katkur have two sons They have slab rooms as well as a kitchen with an asbestos roof There was an empty space between the two bw rooms and kitchen rooms for air and light They had placed a stone on the lightweight wood roof which is placed on the empty space between slab rooms and the kitchen to prevent it from being blown away by the windOn Monday the monkeys entered the house from an empty space Rajita noticed and went into the kitchen to drive the monkeys out Her son Abhinav is with her The monkeys flew and jumped out of the house They stepped on the roof over empty space and hastily fled from there But a rock placed there on the temporary wood roof moved from its place and it fell on the head of the boy below It broke his head leading to his death on the spotAlso Read A very special bond The story of friendship between a farmer and a birdJust a month ago Abhinav slipped while crossing the door at home The knife that was on the ground hit him and cut his throat to some extent Luckily he survived after spending more than Rs 4 lakhs and got treated at the hospital But they were left with heartbreak due to the monkey s attacksThe parents are in shock and grief having lost their beloved son so suddenly and tragically They had thought that their son s survival from the previous accident was a sign of good fortune but fate had something else in store for them The incident has left the entire community saddened and the family is receiving support and condolences from friends and neighbours