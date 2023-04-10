Nidamanur (Telangana): A Dalit youth was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's relatives On Sunday afternoon. The incident took place in the Nidamanur mandal of Nalgonda district. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Irigi Naveen, a resident of Annaram village of Tripuraram Mandal.

Police said the girl's relatives killed Naveen when he approached them with a marriage proposal. Giving details of the case, Miryalaguda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Venkatagiri said that Naveen fell in love with a girl from the same village four years ago.

Belonging to different castes, both the families did not accept this relationship. Naveen also recently consumed poison after the girl's family opposed their relationship for which he was treated at the hospital. After this, the girl's relatives Navadeep, Manideep, and Shivprasad also threatened to kill Naveen if he tries to meet her again.

On Sunday, Naveen along with his friend Eta Anil of Annaram village came to Palvai Tirumal of Guntipalli of Nidamanur Mandal to talk to the girl's family and convince them for their marriage. Naveen's friend Thirumal called the girl's family to talk. Around nine people with sharp weapons arrived at the spot on three two-wheelers and attacked Naveen and his friends. Anil and Thirumal managed to escape while the bike borne miscreants brutally thrashed Naveen and stabbed him with sharp weapons in his chest and stomach, Venkatagiri said.

Before anybody could come to rescue Naveen, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The miscreants fled the spot. Based on Anil's complaint, a case has been registered against the girl's family members, The police have started an investigation to nab the accused. Halia Circle Inspector Gandhi Naik and Nidamanur Sub Inspector Shobhan Babu are leading the investigation.